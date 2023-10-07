October 7, 2023

CHEAP JESUS? It’s a staple of the “Jesus Seminar” brand of skepticism that Jesus was a really solid teacher but was in no way God. That’s become for many the standard assumption. But what if the skeptics miss the reality? The latest “What Would You Say” video on HillFaith from the Colson Center offers three quick, solid reasons to conclude theirs is a cheap Jesus, not the real one.

Posted at 9:36 am by Mark Tapscott