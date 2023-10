RICH MEN NORTH OF RICHMOND, TAKE NOTE: Assault victim sues Loudoun County Public Schools for $30 million.

Related: Prince William County VA teachers kinda have a ‘tude going. “Parents were there to speak. Parents who had real issues, and pay the real taxes which support the salaries of these clowns. Who then made sure to shut everything down and then leave.”

Nobody wants to hear from parents. They’re terrorists for not complying with the desires of their betters.