THE NEW SPACE RACE: Amazon’s Project Kuiper launches twin satellites from Florida to expand broadband access. So that’s good. I’m a fan of Starlink, but it’s always good to see competition. But I can’t help but notice that Elon Musk created Starlink basically to have a volume customer for SpaceX’s launches. Kuiper may be just as good as Starlink, we’ll see, but it can’t be a volume customer for Blue Origin launches because Blue Origin basically doesn’t have launches, and is very unlikely to be able to handle much volume.