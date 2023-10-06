TEXAS RENEWABLE GRID THREATENED BY 13 minutes without sun during an eclipse. “The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is bracing itself for yet another challenge to the state’s power grid this year: The upcoming Oct. 14 annular solar eclipse. Texas is a prime viewing spot for next month’s “ring of fire,“ its path of totality tracing over the cities of Odessa, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi. Unfortunately, ERCOT officials recently confirmed that the rare celestial event could have measurable impacts on solar resource power production following a summer of record-breaking demand.”

Plus:

Hell, my electricity has gone out 4 times in September, when there wasn't an eclipse or solar flares, or an apocalypse. It was even a bit cooler than it had been. — Katherine Turner-Pearson (@ktp4texas56) September 28, 2023

And: “They are taking a beating in public opinion polls with this news.” Good, but there should be real consequences, too.