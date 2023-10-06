21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Men Are Cheating With AI Instagram Bots, Because Men: The trend has prompted an ongoing conversation about what constitutes infidelity in the digital age.

You can’t cheat with a bot, sorry. Whatever it is, it’s not “cheating.” But note the casual men-are-pigs “because men” slur, utterly acceptable at the woke Rolling Stone. Also note that if women were “cheating” on men with bots, the message would be that men need to raise their game, not that women are pigs. Also note the girlfriend who says he has “trust issues” with the relationship due to the bot, which she discovered by going through her boyfriend’s phone without his permission.