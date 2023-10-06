GOOD: West Texas A&M University receives $20 million gift for new institute to promote “Texas Panhandle values:” University leaders say the new Hill Institute will promote values like family life, the free and open exercise of faith, and rugged individualism. The lefties at the Texas Tribune seem unhappy about it.
