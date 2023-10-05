SNORT. GIGGLE. OH, IT’S MUCH TOO LATE: Biden Admin Waives Numerous Federal Laws to Construct a Border Wall in South Texas.
Of course, he thinks he can then claim he solved a problem he inherited. Yeah. It’s much too late.
SNORT. GIGGLE. OH, IT’S MUCH TOO LATE: Biden Admin Waives Numerous Federal Laws to Construct a Border Wall in South Texas.
Of course, he thinks he can then claim he solved a problem he inherited. Yeah. It’s much too late.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.