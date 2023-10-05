A CASE OF TAX FRAUD AT THE IRS. “The IRS this month agreed to settle and drop a penalty in Lakepoint Land II LLC v. Commissioner. A judge in U.S. Tax Court had sanctioned the IRS in the case, ripping the agency’s counsel for acting in ‘bad faith’ and having ‘multiplied the proceedings in this case unreasonably and vexatiously’ by failing to tell the court that documents it used to assess a penalty had been backdated. Several other Tax Court cases suggest wider IRS document fiddling.”

The lawyers involved should be reported to the bar for discipline. This should cost them their law licenses.