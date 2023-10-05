SO I HAD A DOOR-TO-DOOR POLLSTER FROM AMERICANS FOR PROSPERITY SHOW UP AT MY DOOR EARLIER. Nice fellow, and I thanked him for being willing to get out and go door-to-door. However, the poll questions all seemed to boil down to variations on “since Trump will lose, who do you support for the GOP nomination?” I even told the guy at one point that I felt like I was being push-polled.

Maybe they’re just trying to judge the depth of Trump’s support (it’s unlikely any degree of push-polling will cost Trump the Tennessee primary), but it seemed a bit heavy-handed, and an odd use of resources. That said, I’ve seen more GOP/conservative people showing up at my door this year than in past years, which is probably a good thing.

Personally, as I’ve said before, I’d prefer 8 years of DeSantis to 4 years of Trump. But I don’t think DeSantis can close the deal this time. Ideally, though, 4 years of Trump, followed by 8 years of DeSantis. Hey, it could happen.