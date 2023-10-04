WE’VE ESTABLISHED THE SWISS BENCHMARK FOR SPEAKING TRUTH TO POWER: Swiss writer who called journalist ‘fat lesbian’ sentenced to 60 days in prison.
Kindly note that the journalist in question was indeed a fat lesbian.
