I HUMBLY SUBMIT THE LEFT WAS ALWAYS ELITIST. AT LEAST ALL MY LIFE, NOW OVER HALF A CENTURY: The left and the Elites.

The left blinded itself to its own elitism, but leftist have been elitists ever since Lenin claimed the workers needed intellectuals to lead them, and communism called itself ‘scientific’. The left always thought of itself as smarter and more enlightened. Such people given power will burn the world, and toast virtue signal coated marshmallows on it, while doing it. After all, if the world is too stupid to understand their genius, it deserves to burn.

The working class who followed the left were always dupes.