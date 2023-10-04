WELL, THEY ARE THE CITY: Mark Simon: Hong Kongers Are Leaving And Taking The City With Them. “Common financial practices, an understanding of the rule of law, even community and family ties are key productivity drivers. If that combination departs Hong Kong, it just can’t be filled overnight, and possibly ever. The world is not going to wait while Hong Kong retools its labor market. If you were a foreign business, why put up with instability? It’s easier move to Singapore or some other location.”