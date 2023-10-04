FOLLOW THE SCIENCE: Post-vaccine vaginal bleeding rates associated with all COVID-19 vaccine types across reproductive ages. “Research by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Norway, suggests that COVID-19 vaccines or the body’s response to them can lead to unexpected vaginal bleeding in women. This phenomenon was observed in women across different reproductive stages. . . . Unexpected vaginal bleeding was reported in 3.3% of postmenopausal women, 14.1% of perimenopausal women, and 13.1% of premenopausal women, more than three times the expected rates. Around half of the women who reported unexpected vaginal bleeding experienced it within 28 days after a COVID-19 vaccination.” Some search engine will probably flag me for “sharing misinformation” for linking this entirely factual item.