THERE’S A LOT OF KOOKY STUFF GOING ON AROUND MICHIGAN STATE: MSU College of Law concerned Spartan helmet may trigger assault victims. If you can’t stand a helmet, you aren’t suitable to practice law. If you think your students are that troubled, then you shouldn’t be preying on them for tuition money.
