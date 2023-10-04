EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: San Francisco office building sells for half its purchase price. “The property is one of several office buildings in the city’s struggling commercial real estate sector to sell for far below their previously estimated value in the past year: Downtown’s 60 Spear St. sold in August for 66% less than its estimated property value, and a building at 350 California St. sold for 75% less than its estimated value in May.”