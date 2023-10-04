DON SURBER: “It turns out that Jamaal Bowman pulled that fire alarm 3 days early because McCarthy’s forced resignation just set the House afire, figuratively.”

Plus: “A bipartisan majority decided enough was enough with McCarthy who had promised to allow congressmen to read an appropriations bill and wait 72 hours before holding a vote. He broke that promise this weekend. Matt Gaetz moved to remove him. Gaetz and 7 other Republicans joined 208 Democrats to vote McCarthy out. This is a payback. McCarthy and his loyalists joined Democrats to pass the Democrat budget. Gaetz used Democrats to oust McCarthy. Democrats wisely go by the Benedict Arnold Rule: never trust a turncoat.”

Plus, a Surber riposte to Newt Gingrich:

He wrote, “But Gaetz has gone beyond regular drama. He is destroying the House GOP’s ability to govern and draw a sharp contrast with the policy disasters of the Biden administration.” House Republicans’ ability to govern? Does he mean the losers who wasted two years of power by not lifting a finger to Build The Wall? What is the sharp contrast with Biden’s open borders disaster? House Republicans made Biden’s policy possible. House Republicans’ ability to govern? Does he mean the losers who wasted two months defending Liz Cheney when she gave Nancy Pelosi cover for that January 6 witch hunt? House Republicans’ ability to govern? Does he mean the losers who sit on the sidelines while Democrats railroad President Trump with frivolous lawsuits and indictments meant to bankrupt him in legal fees? I will care about House Republicans when they start caring about me.

Don’t be shy, Don. Say what you think.

Related:

Interim Speaker Patrick McHenry agressively slams the gavel as he and 200+ other Republicans fume over Kevin McCarthy's ousting. Where was this anger as millions of migrants poured over the southern border? Where was this anger as US debt rises over $33T? Where was this anger… pic.twitter.com/ewW2nvroZN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2023

All that said, though, I don’t think Gaetz had a clear plan for what comes next.