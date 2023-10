GO GREEN! Largest EV Charging Station In World Powered By Diesel-Powered Generators. “The Harris Ranch Tesla Supercharger station is an impressive beast. With 98 charging bays, the facility in Coalinga, California, is the largest charging station in the world. But to provide that kind of power takes something solar can’t provide — diesel generators.”

I saw screenshots of this story floating around and wondered if it was real. It is.