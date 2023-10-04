NO, I MEAN, DO YOU TRUST THE CDC? EVEN A LITTLE BIT? CDC recommends morning-after pill to fight STIs in gay, transgender populations.
Still safest: don’t have unprotected sex with people you don’t know. But hey….
