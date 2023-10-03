ON THE ONE HAND THIS IS BAD, ON THE OTHER IT SHOWS MORE INTEREST IN ACTUAL FIGHTING THAN WE’RE SEEING ELSEWHERE AT THE PENTAGON THESE DAYS: Two Anne Arundel County men, including Pentagon official, charged with running illegal dog fighting ring.

A senior member of the Pentagon’s communications staff is among two Anne Arundel County men charged with promoting and furthering an illegal dog fighting operation, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed Thursday.

Frederick Douglass Moorefield Jr., 62, of Arnold, and Mario Damon Flythe, 49, of Glen Burnie, and their associates used encrypted messaging “to discuss how to train the dogs for illegal dogfighting, exchanged videos about dogfighting, and arranged and coordinated dogfights,” Department of Justice officials said in a news release Monday. Moorefield operated under the name “Geehad Kennels,” and Flythe under the name “Razor Sharp Kennels” to describe their respective dogfighting operations, the complaint states.