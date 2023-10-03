DON SURBER: “The civil — well, non-criminal — Democrat vengeance trial of Donald Trump began yesterday in Manhattan. . . . New York charged President Trump with claiming his property is worth more than the amount recorded in the tax books. Only 99% of American taxpayers do that. The trial should be as fair as the 5 wolves and a sheep deciding what to have for dinner. The judge is a kangaroo.”
