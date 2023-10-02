ANDREW MCCARTHY: With Trump Already Found Guilty, His New York Fraud Trial Begins. “This isn’t a judicial proceeding; it’s a partisan farce. . . . Most significantly, the good judge imposed the corporate death penalty: putting Trump, his adult sons, and the Trump Organization out of business, taking away their state-issued business licenses, calling for the appointment of receivers to oversee the dissolution of Trump’s business entities, and continuing to subject him to monitors. And now, after all that, the trial begins.”