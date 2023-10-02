ROBIN HANSON: A Fertility Reckoning.

Those who consume too much alcohol or other recreational drugs often make excuses. Like “I’m no worse than many others”, “I still manage to get to work most days”, or “Let’s wait til my problem gets worse, like I can no longer walk”, or “They’ll soon make a version without bad side effects”. Such folks can benefit from associates pushing them to a reckoning, by making it clear that their life seems at risk. While the values that drive their drug habits may be authentic and honestly fulfilling, such values are nonetheless in conflict with something else they also value deeply, namely staying alive.

Our dominant world culture today seems in need of a similar reckoning regarding fertility.