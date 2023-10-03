SKYNET SLOUCHES TOWARD CYBERDYNE BOSTON DYNAMICS, WAITING TO BE BORN: Instant evolution: AI designs new robot from scratch in seconds. “To test the new AI, the researchers gave the system a simple prompt: Design a robot that can walk across a flat surface. While it took nature billions of years to evolve the first walking species, the new algorithm compressed evolution to lightning speed—designing a successfully walking robot in mere seconds. But the AI program is not just fast. It also runs on a lightweight personal computer and designs wholly novel structures from scratch.”