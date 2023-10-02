BOB MCMANUS: Gov. Hochul cowardly backpedals on criticizing Joe Biden’s border.

It’s not hard to imagine the blowback Hochul’s impertinence generated; the phone calls doubtless came fast and furious — the message being clear: “Nice incumbency you got there, guv. Be a pity if something happened to it.”

To which Hochul might have replied: “Go to hell. This is my state, and I’m going to do what I can — what I must — to protect it.”

What a glorious, liberating moment that would have been – both for Hochul and for the Empire State itself.

But she said no such thing.