HMM: Gavin Newsom fulfills his promise and names a black woman — Laphonza Butler — to replace Dianne Feinstein. “Newsom didn’t pick Barbara Lee, who is a black woman and who is running to win that Senate seat in the 2024 election. He’d said he didn’t want to have an impact on that race. Presumably, Laphonza Butler is committed to completing Feinstein’s term and not attempting reelection. Lee is behind in the polls, so by declining to boost Lee, Newsom helped Adam Schiff, who’s been leading. But Newsom’s spokesman denied that the Butler was bound not to enter the 2024 Senate race. Maybe Lee should support Butler. We’re told Butler has been “a prolific fund-raiser at Emily’s List.” The NYT article also informs us that Laphonza Butler is a lesbian and that her background, unlike Feinstein’s, was not privileged.”