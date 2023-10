TO BE FAIR, TRUDEAU JUST FETED A NAZI SOLDIER, SO WHAT’S SHOCKING ABOUT THIS?

Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada. Shameful. https://t.co/oHFFvyBGxu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2023

Meanwhile, a friend writes: “BTW, why hasn’t Justin Trudeau’s bank account been frozen for consorting with Nazis?

I mean, he is required under Canadian law to freeze his own bank account, am I wrong?”

Only the bank accounts of people who threaten the establishment. Duh.