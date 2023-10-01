ANTISEMITISM AT RICE: Rice U. LGBTQ club cuts ties with Jewish group over its ‘invalidation of Palestinian experience.’

Response: “Look forward to Pride’s upcoming tour to Gaza, where its members will undoubtedly feel comfortable and safe.”

More seriously, this is yet another example of "Jews Don't Count." Rice PRIDE cuts ties to Hillel to make "Arab and Palestinian students feel safe." And Jewish students at Rice, knowing that the umbrella Jewish group on campus is being boycotted? Don't count. https://t.co/sA3drcS9VG

— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) September 28, 2023