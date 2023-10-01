THEY HAVE A LOT TO LEARN: What Jordan Peterson Can Teach Church Leaders About Reaching Young Men. “Young men today often feel as if their needs are secondary to those of their female peers. … By contrast, online men’s influencers seek to help men themselves, to show them how to improve as people and achieve their own goals. . . . Online influencers challenge men to work harder and get better. Former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink encourages his followers to get up at 4:30 a.m. to work out. But they also give practical advice and true if sometimes politically incorrect facts, such as those about the opposite sex.”