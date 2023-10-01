NEW YORK POST: Jamaal Bowman’s stunt is absurd, even for the Democrats. “On Saturday, in a move that shamed his party, his delegation and the state of New York, Bowman pulled a fire alarm at the Capitol as his party tried to delay a House vote on a stopgap spending bill. Pulled a fire alarm. It was as dangerous as it was immature.”
