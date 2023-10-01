J6 PEOPLE ARE FACING LENGTHY JAIL TERMS FOR LESS: Should Rep. Jamaal Bowman be expelled from Congress? “Bowman got caught trying to obstruct Congressional business and now he’s making up a story. Here’s the thing – Bowman started a charter school in the Bronx. He is the founder and former principal of the Cornerstone Academy for Social Action. He knows what a fire alarm looks like and how they are used. He knows it is not a door opener. Bowman assumes everyone is dumb enough to take his explanation and let it drop.”

Or that they’ll pretend to believe it because punishing a black Democrat is fraught. But: “It’s kind of insurrectiony, isn’t it? Obstructing the business of Congress. He did so before what is described as a high-stakes House vote occurred on a stopgap measure to temporarily keep the federal government funded, avoiding a shutdown. Democrats wanted the shutdown in order to blame Republicans for it and complained they needed time to read the 70-page resolution.”