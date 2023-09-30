YEAH, BUT EVERYONE KNOWS BLACK DEMOCRATS CAN’T COMMIT CRIMES: Jamaal Bowman’s obstruction of Congress is a crime, perhaps three times over. “Eager to avoid a government shutdown, House Republicans have offered up a “clean” stopgap to fund the government for another 45 days sans Ukraine aid. Desperate to delay the vote, Democrat Jamaal Bowman had a totally rational, legal, and ethical response: to pull the fire alarm, setting off chaos in Cannon. The New York socialist likely committed at least three crimes in pulling the alarm.”

At least, not prosecutable crimes.