HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Former congresswoman turned UMich prof compares MAGA hats to Nazi uniforms during lecture.
I remember when funding for higher education was defended as encouraging civility and critical thinking.
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Former congresswoman turned UMich prof compares MAGA hats to Nazi uniforms during lecture.
I remember when funding for higher education was defended as encouraging civility and critical thinking.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.