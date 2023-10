MATT TAIBBI: Anthony Fauci Was America’s Warmup Dictator: He institutionalized the purposeful lie, suppressed critics, mastered emergency politics, even sold himself as a sex symbol. Anthony Fauci gave the next monster a playbook.

Actually, our press had the playbook, he just gave them an excuse to run with it. And though Taibbi may not be ready to admit it, they ran that playbook with Obama, too.