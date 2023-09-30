OUT: EVIDENCE-BASED POLICYMAKING. In: Policy-based Evidencemaking. “The evidence mounts that virtually none of our scientific establishment can be trusted—certainly none that has any connection to or dependence on government funding. Government agencies based on their supposed technical expertise claim that they practice “evidence-based policy making,” but the truth is the reverse: we live in an age where governments practice policy-based evidence-making.”
