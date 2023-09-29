RFK, JR. TO RUN AS AN INDEPENDENT: “While the cope in public will be that the party is better off without RFK Jr. and that he’ll pull perhaps more from Trump’s support than Brandon’s, neither of these claims is true in reality. Democrat voters, who are given no real option besides Brandon at the moment and are constantly mocked by party apparatchiks that they have no other choice, will take their support elsewhere in 2024. If RFK Jr. goes through with his plans, and he’s not suicided Epstein-style in the process, this will very probably be the death knell for Brandon’s re-election prospects, which were on thin ice as it was.”

The Epstein thing is alas real, as are other threats. I mean, there have already been issues.