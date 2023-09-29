OPEN BORDERS HAVE THEIR CONSEQUENCES: Sweden calls up the army to help deal with gang violence. “The violence and bombings in Sweden have had a major impact on the country’s politics. Last year, voters made the right-wing Sweden Democrats the 2nd biggest party in parliament and effectively made Kristersson, leader of a center-right party, the Prime Minister. . . . It’s worth noting that the connection between immigration and the current violence is not a right-wing fever dream. In fact, the figures are quite clear, though the former government and their media allies did their best to rule the question out of bounds. . . . The effort to hide the evidence that this was an immigrant wave failed and the government which tried to ignore the problem is now gone. Police officials estimate there are about 30,000 gang members nationwide who are contributing to the shootings and bombings.”