GOOD: The Supreme Court is about to rule on America’s most powerful, unaccountable federal agency. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Community Financial Services Association of America is an appeal of the Fifth Circuit’s unanimous holding that the CFPB’s use of the Federal Reserve System to fund its operations violates the Constitution’s separation of powers. That opinion declared that the agency’s ‘perpetual insulation from Congress’ appropriation power, including the express exemption from congressional review of its funding, renders’ it unaccountable ‘to Congress and, ultimately, to the people.'”