KILLJOYS ARE EVERYWHERE: Broadcasters should avoid ‘problematic’ shots of alcohol covering sporting events, researchers say. “Broadcasters providing news coverage of sporting events should avoid “problematic” shots of fans drinking alcohol, a team of researchers said Thursday. Frank Houghton and Daisy Houghton, a team of social scientists in Ireland, made the declaration in a commentary article published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine focusing on gender equity in sports driven by this year’s Women’s Soccer World Cup Final.”

Oh, please.