20 YEARS OF ENORMOUS GROWTH IN SPENDING PER STUDENT IN NC UNIVERSITIES. Your state’s probably not much different. And we’re running headlong into a generation of people like me whose parents could afford tuition at a place like Duke at a stretch, but who can’t themselves afford it for their kids even though their lifestyle is otherwise about the same. More bad news for goodwill towards higher ed.
