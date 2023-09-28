LEFT WEAKENED BEFORE OUR ENEMIES? At least our pronouns are immaculate.
Guess what, the primes and their supplier base won't make this gap up – the military has to step in. This is what happens when you don't invest in the industrial base and incentivize innovation in manufacturing. https://t.co/Opc1gBjhnt
— Aaron Slodov (@aphysicist) September 27, 2023
But there’s this:
We have allies who know how to build ships! pic.twitter.com/FkF6lOoIXL
— Connor J. Tabarrok 🏗🚀⏭️ (@ConnorTabarrok) September 28, 2023