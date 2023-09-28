SPACE: Peter Beck’s Vision Of Rocket Lab Extends Beyond Himself. Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck explains how the company is transitioning to a new phase of scaling up operations to get its new Neutron rockets in orbit, break launch supply bottlenecks, and become the world’s premier end-to-end space company.
