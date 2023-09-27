OF CRIMES AND COVERUPS: Fauci Diverted US Government Away From Lab Leak Theory Of COVID’s Origin, Sources Say: Fauci allegedly attacked lab leak theory at meetings at CIA, the State Department, and the White House. “Fauci had reasons to push scientists and intelligence analysts to believe the virus had a zoonotic origin since his agency had issued a grant to fund research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China.”

Here you go, the actual damaging misinformation that was being spread while tech companies took down your memes in the name of public safety.

