BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY: State pension funds are being manipulated for a left-wing agenda. “The 1792 Exchange, a nonprofit group helping businesses move back to political neutrality, analyzed the proxy voting records of every state pension. The data show that asset managers voting on behalf of state pension holders have supported controversial resolutions at major corporations that would implement policies enforcing arbitrary environmental, social, and governance goals, racial ‘equity,’ abortion travel benefits, and more. These asset managers have violated their fiduciary duty, and these attempts to undermine democracy using public pension funds need to be made illegal.”

They need to face lawsuits by and on behalf of beneficiaries.