BOB MCMANUS: Asking the public to carry OD-reviving Narcan is the liberal government giving up. “Word that New York City set a drug-overdose death-toll record last year was underscored this week by Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan’s proposal that everybody now pack an OD rescue kit. . . . That’s so you’ll be prepared in case you’re strolling through Tompkins Square Park one sunny afternoon, and notice someone flaked out on a bench looking seriously overdosed. You’ll reach for your Narcan holster and come to the rescue (even though, given Tompkins’ clientele, you’ll doubtless need a much bigger holster.) Hey — it takes a village, right?”