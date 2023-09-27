FLASHBACK:
Marveling at the seamless transition from "Shadowbanning is ultra-MAGA paranoia" to "LOL of course they were de-amplifying the hard right, who thought this was news?"
— Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) December 9, 2022
