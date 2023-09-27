HIGHER EDUCATION’S BLOODY HISTORY: Oxford Was The Murder Capital of Late Medieval England, And It Was All Because of Students. “A deep dive into historical documents reveals that during the late medieval period in the 14th century CE, Oxford had a per capita murder rate four to five times higher than other high-population hubs like York and London. And the reason? Bloody students.”
