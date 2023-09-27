TECH CROOKERY: Meta Rips Off The Author And Passes The Savings On To Skynet. “It turns out that Meta, AKA Facebook, used a giant database of pirated books known as ‘book3’ for their AI generative training efforts. Indeed, you can now search an index to see who was ripped off. . . . The fact that Meta is not only training AI on author’s works without their permission, but using pirated copies to do so adds insult to injury.”