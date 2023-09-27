OUR RULING CLASS HAS A LOT TO HIDE: Dr. Anthony Fauci was smuggled into CIA headquarters, “without a record of entry,” where he “participated in the analysis to “influence” the Agency’s” Covid-19 investigation, according to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. “This allegation is even more interesting in light of a report from two weeks ago that the CIA bribed analysts to say Covid-19 did not originate in a Chinese lab.”

So basically we’re spending billions on a defense/intelligence apparatus that lies to us about what our enemies are doing to us. Seems like a bad investment.