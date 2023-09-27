September 27, 2023

AUSTRALIA BANS BAD GRADES. “University students who score less than 50 percent in their exams will be entitled to a slew of educational life-savers. University-funded tutoring, counselling, examination do-overs, special exams, and extended deadlines… [A] hefty fine of $18,780 per student will be introduced for those institutions that fail to help their students rise above the 50 percent benchmark.”

