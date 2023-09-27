CRAZY POLITICAL ADVICE FROM MATTHEW YGLESIAS: The Biden/Harris ticket should try hard to win. An idea so crazy it just might work?

Two thoughts: (1) Can Biden “pivot to the center” without losing his woke activist base? and (2) Does this mean that the Dem establishment is giving up on replacing Biden/Harris before the election?

On the first, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were able to convince their lefty base that their tack to the center was insincere. Today’s activist base demands political tribute at least as much as victories so that will be harder.

On the second, establishment mouthpiece Max Boot is saying it’s too late to replace Biden now.